512 Pilgrim Road West Palm Beach FL 33405

Legal Duplex used as a Triplex with

2 Structures built in 1923 on a 5,100 Sq ft lot

in a great location of Eastern West Palm Beach.

Beautiful front Gate for added privacy.

Entire property has professionally installed pavers.

Covered Out door Kitchen. Security camera.

Tenants month to month and can be vacant at closing.

Near PB Zoo , restaurants & shopping.

Would make an excellent Rental or Airbnb.

Southern Blvd & Dixie Hwy area.

Front House:

3 Bedrooms 1 Bath

1,202 Sq ft

Rented for $2,000/m

Great condition –

Nice Kitchen with Granite counter top

and newer appliances and the Bathroom

is very nicely updated.

Nice modern flooring throughout.

Updated electrical and PVC plumbing.

Back House:

Two Studio apartments

505 Sq ft

Rented for $600 = $500/m

in Good condition.

(no interior pics yet)

Available on 07.20.2022

Don’t let this excellent opportunity pass you by! Get it yours now!

